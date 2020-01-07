Puerto Rico Earthquake

‘It Just Hits Your Heart’: Locals Pray for Family Amid Puerto Rico Quakes

At least one person was killed in Tuesday's strong quake

Puerto Rican natives have been watching from South Florida with heavy hearts after a series of damaging earthquakes hit the U.S. territory in recent days.

Ariel Rivera, a native of Bayamon, said he spoke with his brother several times Tuesday morning following a 6.4-magnitude quake that knocked out power and left some homes and buildings destroyed.

"In the middle of a conversation he's telling me 'oh, another earthquake, I'm feeling it right now,' he check his phone app and it was a 4.0," Rivera said. "They're nervous, everybody's nervous."

Over the past several weeks, hudnreds of small earthquakes have occurred in the same region. At least one person was killed in Tuesday's strong quake.

"When you hear it about people that you know and people that you care, it just hits your heart," Rivera said.

