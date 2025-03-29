‘It really is a brotherhood': Prayer service held at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School for student who died

A service was held at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School Saturday morning to remember a sophomore who unexpectedly died the day before.

Students told NBC6 that the Belen chapel was filled with community members and other students as they prayed for Lucas Osuna and his family.

Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Tamiami confirmed on Friday the death of Osuna, calling it “unexpected” and describing what they’re going through as "unimaginable grief."

The school is not sharing photos of Osuna at this time.

NBC6 spoke to students who knew Osuna

"You’re going to school with that kid one day and the next, he’s not here," Justin Otero said. "It just makes you want to hold everyone you love a little longer."

Otero was in the same grade as Osuna and said he was welcoming towards him when he first started as a student at Belen in 2024.

"Kindhearted. He was an actual genuine person," he said. "If you ever needed something, he was always there."

Otero joined hundreds of members of the community Saturday morning to remember Osuna and to pray for his family.

"It was packed and it was great because of the whole community coming together, not only just Belen and not only the nine, 10 and 11, everyone, even some of the Columbus community came that were there at the game, he said.

"Right now, there's people from a ton of different schools coming here to support this family and I think that's what this family needs right now," said a student.

One word that stuck out from every student NBC6 spoke to was brotherhood.

"Belen talks a lot about the brotherhood and it really shows with us two, we don’t know him very well but we’re going to come and support," said a student. "It really is a brotherhood."

According to the Miami Herald, Osuna was a member of the Belen water polo team and was participating in a Ransom Everglades invitational Friday afternoon.

In a statement sent to NBC6, Belen’s president and principal said in part:

"Lucas Osuna, a sophomore, was an outstanding student who loved his family, school, friends, and teachers. He started Belen in the 6th grade and greatly impacted all who knew him. We ask for privacy for his family during this time and most of all prayers for the repose of his soul and comfort to those he loved and loved him."

It remains unclear exactly when and how Osuna died.

Belen said more information regarding arrangements will be shared in the coming days.