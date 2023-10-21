‘It seemed like eternity': Man says Pitbull attacked his dog at Miami Beach restaurant

Cell phone video posted to Only In Dade appears to show dogs fighting at a Miami Beach restaurant Friday night, but one of the owner's says his dog was attacked.

Chris Borchetta says he met up with some friends at Monty’s Sunset on Alton Road and he had his dog Lunita with him. Borchetta says shortly after arriving a Pitbull clamped down on his dog and wouldn't let go.

"I just heard my dog start screaming out of nowhere and I looked down and this dog had clamped onto her back side and was dragging her across the pool deck by her backside and she was screaming,” Borchetta said.

The video shows several people trying to separate both dogs and you can hear a dog screaming.

Eventually, they were able to separate the dogs and Borchetta called 911. He says his dog has serious puncture wounds and lacerations -- and underwent three hours of surgery.

"It was an unprovoked attack by the other dog,” Borchetta said. "It's a little scary to see something like that happen. It seemed like eternity, I don't know how many minutes went by."

Borchetta says his dog is a service dog and says the owner of the other dog also says his dog is a service dog.

"The owner did say it's a service animal, but you're not sure -- service animals are supposed to be trained to not be aggressive and not react,” Borchetta said.

Borchetta says the owner of the Pitbull called the vet Saturday to pay for the vet bills. He wants to stress that people need to have control of their animals at all times, especially in public places.

"I honestly don't think it's the animal's fault. I think like with anything with higher risk comes more responsibility,” Borchetta said. “We just know, one, the owner at some point during the night did not have control of his animal, two, the animal was aggressive, three, the animal inflicted and attacked my animal and caused serious harm."

The GM of Monty’s Sunset told NBC6 service dogs are allowed inside.

We have reached out to Miami Beach Police for more information about the alleged incident.