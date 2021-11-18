‘It Was a Bloodbath': Son of Slain Davie Woman Testifies at Murder Trial

The son of a Davie woman found murdered in her home in 2014 took the stand Thursday in the trial of the man accused of killing his mother, telling jurors he found a "bloodbath" at the crime scene.

Justin Su, son of Jill Halliburton Su, testified about how he found his mother tied up in her bathtub and covered in blood in September of 2014.

"It was a bloodbath. She’s facedown in this bathtub that’s full of blood. The smell's like iron, so much blood," he said, telling jurors he dragged her out and tried giving her CPR before calling for help.

The testimony came on the second day of the trial of 27-year-old Dayonte Resiles, who faces the death penalty if convicted in the murder of Jill Su.

Prosecutors said Resiles broke into the family's home and stabbed her to death, and said his DNA was found on the belt that was used to restrain her.

NBC 6

Defense attorneys are arguing that someone else killed Jill Su, saying there are no eyewitnesses who put Resiles at the home.

Rallies have been held for Resiles by supporters who say he's innocent, and several family members and friends have attended the trial.

"He always proclaimed his innocence from the beginning," said Resiles' brother, Richard Duncan. "I hear the pain and agony in his voice, he didn’t do this. That’s my brother, my blood, I know him better than anything, he didn’t do this."

Resiles made national news in 2016 when he pulled off a daring escape from the Broward County Courthouse. He was captured five days later.

The trial continues on Friday.