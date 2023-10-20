‘It was a very hard time': South Florida family back home after being stuck in Israel during Hamas attacks

A South Florida woman and her family are home after they were stuck in Israel following the terror attacks, but the journey back wasn't easy.

Allison Zur, her husband and their two children were on vacation, visiting family in Israel. Then Oct. 7, she woke up to the sound of a siren, a sound she would hear over and over in the days to come.

She said it was a nightmare hearing rockets non-stop, feeling the explosions and running to a bomb shelter with her husband and kids.

Zur said physically, they're back home in South Florida, but their hearts are still in Israel.

"It's still devastating to see what's happening,” Zur said. "It's actually harder in a sense to be back."

Zur recorded a video of her family and others running for cover during an attack.

"You don't have that long to get into a bomb shelter so you don't want to waste your seconds,” Zur said.

It was difficult for Zur to find a flight out of Israel, but then she saw a tweet from Gov. Ron DeSantis about a list of resources. She filled out a form and said that minutes later, the rescue non-profit Project Dynamo reached out.

Days later, her family was on a flight to Tampa with hundreds of other evacuees. When they got off the plane, the governor was waiting to greet them.

"It was a really nice welcome, because it was a very hard time,” Zur said.

During a roundtable discussion in Miami Friday, Casey DeSantis discussed how Florida is supporting Israel, which she says fosters feelings of hope during a dark time.

"That hope came on Sunday when you had 270 people descend on a flight from Israel, 91 of those people were children,” DeSantis said.

While Zur is thankful her family is back home in Cooper City, she said there's still so much unknown. She’s also reacting to the news that Hamas freed an American woman and her teenage daughter on Friday who had been held hostage in Gaza.

"There are innocent people who were captured and in terrible circumstances, so I want them to get out,” Zur said.

Zur said her immediate family in Israel is OK, but she knows many other people who are in the hospital or still missing.