‘It was bad': Drivers recount escaping cars amid rising floodwaters in Hollywood

Dozens of vehicles were abandoned across Hollywood Wednesday night after stalling out in flood waters.

Throughout the Atlantic Shores community, they blocked streets and driveways. Hollywood Police worked with tow truck companies to move them all to one area first before towing nearly three dozen away Thursday afternoon.

Dmitri was one of many people who left their cars behind. He says the water was up to his chest.

"It was bad," Dmitri said. “I just left it and walked away and swam a little bit. I came out through the window, because the doors were locked."

About a block away, Chris Radu also came back to get his car after making the tough decision the night before.

“It was bad, it was maybe about five to six feet of water,” Radu said.

They know mother nature is unpredictable, but they're grateful they were able to walk away.

“It was scary a little bit and then I just calmed down and now everything is good,” Dmitri said.