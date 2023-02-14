“It Was Just Incredible”: Kendall Couple Receives Engagement Surprise on the Today Show

A local couple got the engagement experience of a lifetime!

Alyssa Hidalgo and Manolo Galang went on the Today show for a special segment about getting relationship advice, but instead, Manolo got on one knee and dropped the big question.

“Everybody was so kind to us and welcoming and it was just incredible,” said Alyssa from their New York City hotel room.

Their families were cheering them on hundreds of miles away from their Kendall home. They were watching the whole moment live.

“So thrilled, so excited for them. So wonderful to see them on TV. It's just awesome,” said Brenda Hidalgo, Alyssa’s mom.

“I’m really nervous for them… I don’t know why but I am. That was really fun to see. It was really nice,” said Lynn Galang, Manolo’s mom.

Alyssa and Manolo met during the pandemic and have been together for about two years now.

“My favorite thing about Manolo is how kind he is. He's the nicest person I think I've ever met in my entire life,” said Alyssa.

A beautiful moment captured in front of thousands of viewers.

“My favorite thing about Alyssa that has to be just her energy, her warmth, and her wonderful smile,” said Manolo.

This moment is special for our NBC family. Alyssa’s sister, Cassidy, is a morning news producer for NBC 6 Today. She was in on the surprise and sent a video that played right before the big moment.

“I'm excited to plan in the bachelorette party. I'm excited to go dress shopping,” said Cassidy. “I'm excited for planning the wedding, to spending quality time with her and preparing her for one of the biggest moments of her life.”

It was a morning filled with celebrations for this Hidalgo family. Orlando, Alyssa’s dad was celebrating his birthday.

“Yeah, a very good day for me, especially when I saw that they received some gifts there that might make the wedding a little less expensive for me,” he said. But I'm just really happy for them. Whatever they need. We're here for them.”

All right couples featured in the segment took home some awesome gifts like a $2,500 voucher for a gown and wedding bands.

Alyssa and Manolo are still in the big apple taking it all in; but, as soon as they get home, they’ll start planning the next part of their love story.

“Definitely got a wedding to plan for. Pumped about that,” said Manolo. “I would like to buy a house, but yeah, that's going to require a little bit of saving.”

They celebrated with mimosas, bagels, and of course, NY-style pizza.