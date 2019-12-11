Florida

‘It was Mayhem’: 10 Students Arrested in Florida High School Brawl

Melbourne police say the brawl started Tuesday afternoon with two girls fighting in the hallway at Palm Bay High School. 

Ten students were arrested at a Florida high school following a large fight Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The brawl started with two girls fighting in the hallway at Palm Bay High School, Melbourne police said. There were no immediate reports of injuries, Florida Today reported.

The students, nine juveniles and one adult, were separated and taken into custody by officers from several agencies. The teens at the 1,600-student school could face a misdemeanor charge of disrupting a school function, Melbourne police reported.

"It was mayhem. We're investigating what happened and how it got to this," Melbourne police Sgt. Martin Miller said.

Brevard Public School District officials also were reviewing the incident.

It was not immediately known if the students would be released into the custody of their parents or turned over to juvenile authorities.

