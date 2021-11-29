‘It Was Not His Day': Police Investigate Shooting of Officer Vehicle in Brownsville

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting Monday after an officer was shot at in Brownsville.

The incident occured early Monday morning on NW 24th Avenue between 46th and 48th street.

A Miami-Dade police officer in an unmarked car was responding to an anonymous call of four individuals with handguns in a white sedan in Brownsville.

When the officer found a car that matched the description, he chased down the car but did not deploy his lights. The suspects in the vehicle then fired multiple rounds at the officer's car, blowing out his front tires and damaging the front of his vehicle so he could not pursue them, police said.

Based on the number of shell casings found at the scene, police told NBC 6 they believe at least two people were shooting.

"He is probably the luckiest guy right now," said PIO for the Miami-Dade Police Department, Argemis Colome. "His vehicle struck, there were multiple rounds on the floor. We could’ve been preparing a funeral right now for this officer and we’re very glad we're not. ... It was not his day."

Officials have not released any additional information on the suspects involved or the make and model of the car they were in, but officials tell NBC 6 that the suspects are still on the run and that the officer is in good spirits.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.