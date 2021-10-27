‘It Was Outrageous': Woman Says She Was Sexually Assaulted at Landmark Hotel

A South Florida woman said the then-lead massage therapist at the iconic Biltmore Hotel sexually assaulted her, and exclusively told NBC 6 it all happened even after complaints had already been filed against him.

"It was outrageous that he was there, that he was my therapist — that he would be anyone’s therapist," Seda Aktas said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Aktas showed went to the Coral Gables hotel back in April for a massage that was part of a gift package.

"About midway through, it went really awry," Aktas told NBC 6.

Aktas said 39-year-old Oscar Ojeda touched her genitals — an act she says has a devastating impact on her each day.

"When the massage therapist was working on my leg — my upper thigh, rather — I felt him touch my genitals, and I think I was shocked, and I think he went on for a bit and I told him to go back to the leg," she recalled. "I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know what to do."

Miami-Dade Corrections

Ojeda was charged with misdemeanor battery two weeks later, after police in Coral Gables investigated. Police records indicate the detectives discovered that well before Aktas went to the Biltmore, two other women had complained Ojeda touched them inappropriately.

"When the detective told me that two other complaints ... I just broke down in tears," Aktas said. "I could tell that it was no mistake. It was no accident. I could tell that there was zero hesitation, and I just broke down at that moment because I knew it in my heart."

Aktas has filed a lawsuit against the Biltmore.

"One of the most tragic things in this particular case is this didn’t need to happen to her. This didn’t need to happen to anyone," said Aktas' attorney Adriana Alcalde, who is a former Broward County sex crimes prosecutor.

"The fact that there were two complaints the Biltmore knew about is enraging because they let this predator have access to all these women. I don’t understand why they would cover up for this person," she said.

In a statement, the Biltmore said its top priority is "ensuring the safety and well-being of all our guests and employees."

"We were disheartened to learn about this guest’s experience and our former employee’s conduct, the latter of whom is not a part of the Biltmore team," the statement continued. "We do not condone this kind of behavior and it is certainly not in any way a representation of the Biltmore and the quality of the services we provide."

The Biltmore also told NBC 6 that it will fully cooperate with police but couldn’t comment any further because of the lawsuit.

Ojeda entered a not guilty plea, and his lawyer told NBC 6 they wouldn’t have any further comment. He’s due back in court early in November.