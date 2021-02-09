‘It was Terrifying': Woman's Dog Attacked by Shark at South Florida Beach

A woman says her pet dog is lucky to be alive after a shark attack at a South Florida beach.

Ana Maña was at Darwin Beach in Virginia Key with her rescue dog Boobie Monday evening playing frisbee when the attack happened.

“And as she was swimming back to me this gigantic shark that now I know is a bull shark, about six feet, someone else told me that, grabbed her," Maña said. "I thought she was going to die in my arms."

Maña said she was shocked it was happening.

"It was terrifying, the screeching that my dog was doing, she was screaming, we were screaming, I was screaming," she said.

The dog lost a lot of blood and it looked like her leg was severed. Maña rushed Boobie to an emergency vet not knowing what would happen.

“The shark caused a lot of damage. A lot of muscles and tendons were torn," veterinary surgeon Dr. Natalia Andrade said.

And at first it looked like the dog would lose its leg.

"Thankfully we didn't have to go there and I was able to close the wound," Andrade said.

The surgery took a few hours and Boobie was resting comfortably afterwards, and is expected to make a full recovery.

"The fact that she’s wagging her tail and she’s kind of like herself, it's just incredible," Maña said.

Maña says next time they’re going to a park instead of the beach.