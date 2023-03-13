‘It Was the Most Terrible Moment of My Life”: 2 Women Robbed at Gunpoint While on Vacation in Miami

The Miami Police Department is investigating after two women vacationing from Holland were robbed of their belongings at gunpoint, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. Monday at 555 NE 15th Street in Miami.

One of the victims, Sughaxi Casteallucceo, told NBC 6 she and her friend went out to a club with a man her friend had met on a prior trip to Miami.

As they were heading back to their hotel, Casteallucceo fell asleep in the backseat of the car and said she woke up to a gun in her face.

Casteallucceo, said the armed robber knew her by name and specifically asked for her Rolex watch when he held her at gunpoint.

"It was the most terrible moment of my life," said Casteallucceo. "I am a mother of four children and I just said take what you want."

There were no reported injuries, but the victim told NBC 6 the robber stole her watch, her purse, some money and her ID.

Authorities told NBC 6 they are investigating to see if the women were set up.

Casteallucceo, who was visiting Miami for the second time, said the experience has deterred her from possibly visiting again.

"I don't know if I'll come back to Miami," she said. "It's a shame. You come to Miami to have fun and go on vacation, and you almost get killed.