‘It Was the Right Thing to Do': Immunocompromised OK'd for Third COVID-19 Shot

While some people have been reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, some with weakened immune systems have been rushing out to get their third booster shot.

The contagious Delta variant has landed more people in the ICU across hospitals in South Florida — and some people with weakened immune systems aren’t taking any chances when it comes to getting vaccinated, again.

The current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation is that moderately or severely immunocompromised people can receive the third COVID-19 booster shot now.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it has approved a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine for immunocompromised people.

“I do believe in science and I do believe in medicine and that we have enough statistics out there that indicate, if we do not get vaccinated, we are risking dying," said Grace Lopez, who got her third COVID-19 shot on Monday.

“Because I was immunocompromised, it was the right thing to do," she said. "I felt that this was a third chance given to me to again get the vaccine and for those of you that don’t know, the booster shot is just like the first and second shot. It’s nothing different from what you received the first and second time and just get it done. It’s the right thing to do.”

Aryn Ostrowsky got her third dose on Sunday.

“I did it right away because I am immunocompromised so I wanted to be as protected as I could," Ostrowsky said. "Plus, I work in health care and I go into people’s homes doing home health speech pathology, so I want to be safe for myself and my patients, and in addition to that, I do have a little one at home, a four-year-old. He’s too young to be vaccinated so we’re trying to do everything we can to protect him as well.”

Right now, the third shot is only available for those with weakened immune systems who may need more protection.

Sources tell NBC News that U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans possibly very soon. The recommendation would be to get the third shot eight months after receiving their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna.