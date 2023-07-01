‘It's a boy!”: Woman delivers baby at a Hialeah Fire Station

Firefighters at a Hialeah Fire station had to spring into action as a woman in labor drove herself to their front doors asking for help, fire rescue officials said on an Instagram post on Saturday.

According to the post, the firefighters noticed the woman was in labor and about to give birth so they had to act quickly in order to deliver the baby.

Officials were able to take both the mother and baby James to the hospital for further medical attention.

