‘It's a lot on anyone': Sister helps young sibling battle rare cancer

Two sisters in Liberty City have been faced with the unthinkable, and are now asking for the community's help.

Deikeria Witherspoon and her sister Haven, have been faced with what many would consider to be unbearable, a daily battle against a rare and deadly cancer just months after losing their mother.

But with the help of strangers, they’ve been moving forward in faith, sisterhood and strength.

As she organizes her sister’s medicine, Deikeria explained the process.

"She takes a medicine at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m.” she said.

This is Witherspoon’s everyday.

"It’s a lot, it’s a lot on anyone," she added.

The 21-year-old has spent the last year caring for her 11 year-old sister, Haven.

Haven has been battling Spindle cell sarcoma for three years. According to Cleveland Clinic, it’s a rare form of bone cancer that typically affects the long bones in your arms and legs. The cancer is even rarer to find in children, as Cleveland Clinic states it is typically found in those over the age of 40.

“They put her on chemotherapy and now this chemotherapy isn’t working and now you have to keep changing,” said Witherspoon.

Haven has around-the-clock care and spends most of her days in her bed, as she is paralyzed from the waist down.

It’s hard on Haven and her sister.

Witherspoon said that the pair are always worried about one another.

“I’m like 'girl please!'” she said with a laugh. “'I’m worried about you, you're worried about me, can we fix this?'”

They’ve been each other’s support through this illness, and their mother's. She battled breast cancer for five years and passed away in April.

“I think the grief just hits us out of nowhere, which makes it a little bit worse because you are like 'why is this happening to me?'" Witherspoon said. "Like, you don’t see a lot of people being like, 'my mom just passed from cancer, and I have cancer too and I am eleven years old,' like where do you see that?”

Witherspoon was asked what got her through during that time?

“I would say prayer,” Deikeria said. "I prayed a lot. I was motivated."

She left her jobs, and dropped out of college to now be the primary caretaker for her sister and other siblings.

And she also hasn’t lost hope. That is thanks to a GoFundMe started by a community who saw her strength.

“It makes me feel a bit seen where I don’t feel alone, or [that I don’t think] that I don’t have help or people don’t believe in me," Witherspoon said.

The family needs a car, a washer and dryer, and most importantly a bed that’s comfortable enough for Haven. Deikeria would also like to eventually return back to school to study medicine, and return to work.

The support already received through the Go FundMe link has pushed this duo to keep fighting.

"It’s a lot, but we pray and we get through it and I just wake up with gratitude and know that everyday gets better," Witherspoon said.