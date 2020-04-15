coronavirus

‘It’s a Miracle’: Kendall Regional Patient Recovers From Coronavirus

By Dan Grossman

NBC Universal, Inc.

When Pamela Rosero was admitted to Kendall Regional Hospital for COVID-19- her mother, Zoila, was told chances of her survival were low.

“Doctors said, there is no hope for your daughter," Zoila said.

Pamela has Down syndrome. While there is nothing that suggests people with Down syndrome are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19 itself, they are at a higher risk developing health conditions that could lead to those complications.

It was a death sentence for a mother who has stood lock and step by her daughter’s side for 36 years.

“I really was lost without my daughter," Zoila said.

Soon after she was admitted, Pamela was intubated and put on a ventilator for 10 days. Doctors know it is usually a precursor to the inevitable, but for Pamela, inevitability never came.

“It’s a miracle," Zoila said, "It’s a miracle because my daughter, she was terribly sick.”

Healthcare workers applauded for Pamela as she was leaving Kendall Regional.

“Happy, happy because my daughter is ok and is doing very well, thank God," Zoila said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusKendall Regional Hospitalrecovery
