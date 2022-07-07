‘It's a Nightmare': Parents, Police Seek Answers in Shooting of FIU Student

Nearly a month after a young woman was left critically injured after she was found shot inside her car in southwest Miami-Dade, police and family members are still searching for whoever is responsible.

Who shot 21-year-old Ashley Rodriguez back on June 13 and why remains a mystery that Miami-Dade Police are trying to solve.

Officers were out Thursday in the Homestead neighborhood where she was found, passing out flyers and going door-to-door in the hopes that someone saw something or knows something.

Family members also spoke Thursday, pleading with the public to help find the person responsible and bring them to justice.

"My daughter is a 21-year-old FIU student, psychology major, she’s a good girl, hard working, very responsible, she does not deserve this," mother Sadia Rodriguez said.

Police said when they found Rodriguez, she'd been shot in the back of the head and was barely breathing.

"Miss Rodriguez was driving home from work at the time of the incident, and appears to have been caught in the crossfire of the occupants of vehicles, two vehicles shooting at one another," Miami-Dade Police Det. Carmela Nelson said.

Emergency crews took Rodriguez to a hospital where she remains in critical condition after a 15-day coma.

"The bullet stayed closer to her jaw, but eventually, thank God, they were able to pull it out," father Rodger Rodriguez said.

"Little by little she’s getting better, baby steps," Sadia Rodriguez said.

Police said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on June 13, as Rodriguez drove home along her usual route.

Officers had responded to the area of Southwest 232nd Street and Southwest 112th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found Rodriguez.

“It’s a nightmare for a parent to go through this, it’s a total nightmare," Rodger Rodriguez said.

Police said one of the two cars involved is a white Mercedes, and they're still working to identify the other car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Police or call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.