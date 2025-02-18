‘It's a very scary time': Domestic violence cases on the rise in South Florida

After a mother was killed in Tamarac over the weekend in what authorities said was a tragic triple murder, a spotlight has been put on the growing rate of domestic violence cases in South Florida and nationwide.

Dr. Linda Parker, the president and CEO of Women in Distress of Broward County, said the numbers are frightening as they’re seeing an uptick in domestic violence incidents.

"I think it’s up across the board right now. We saw about a 25 percent increase over the pandemic and the number never went down," Parker said. "Then recently we’ve seen a huge increase this last year mostly between October and this last February. Our shelter has been full collectively. And we have people in hotels."

Recently the local cases have been playing out way too frequently.

On Sunday morning, 34-year-old Mary Gingles was killed in Tamarac. Nathan Gingles, 43, has been charged with killing his estranged wife, her father, a neighbor and abducting their four-year-old daughter. The child was eventually found safe and unharmed.

Less than a month ago, Paula Ribeiro was killed in Deerfield Beach. Police say her ex-boyfriend stabbed her to death and then set her duplex on fire.

Almost a year ago, police said a man shot and killed his wife and two-year-old son at their home in Plantation.

“It’s a very scary time for domestic abuse survivors in the state right now just by the nature of everything that is going on,” said Parker.

Across the country, there have been an unusually high volume of calls related to domestic abuse.

A message on the National Domestic Violence Hotline website says wait times can be longer than 15 minutes.

Parker says domestic violence can be a complex and psychological issue but those who need help should take action to get assistance and make a safety plan as it can save a life.

“I think honestly we’re seeing an uptick because there is an uptick in discussions about women’s issues and that could be a potential reason, but I think at the end of the day this is a community problem. Until the community comes together and we make some changes in how we fundamentally deal with domestic violence and making sure the abuser is held accountable, then we’re going to continue to have issues like this,” said Parker.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.

Women In Distress also operates a 24-hour crisis hotline that provides crisis intervention, advocacy services, counseling and information on domestic violence. That number is 954-761-1133.

