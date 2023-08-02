It's all hands on deck: Researchers harvest corals to protect them from underwater heat wave

It feels like, and looks like, a Noah’s Ark type of effort designed to save what can be saved.

Researchers from the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science are harvesting corals from their coral farm off the coast of Key Biscayne, trying to protect them from the underwater heat wave.

“We’re trying to save these corals from the rising sea temperatures, we’re starting to see stress in these corals, we’re starting to see bleaching in these corals,” said Cameron McMath, a faculty member at RSMAS.

Divers spent the day bringing up the staghorn and elkhorn coral samples to boats, and they were driven straight to the holding tanks at the RSMAS facility on Virginia Key, where they can be kept healthy until the ocean cools off.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“These have the perfect natural coloration so we’re doing this at the right time, ahead of bleaching,” said RSMAS faculty member Diego Lirman, holding two crates of staghorn samples on the beach. “So they’re not being stressed right now except for me holding them out of the water, so this is the right time to be doing this, once they bleach, then who knows if they’re gonna survive?”

The scientists involved in this effort know the reefs of South Florida are in grave danger from the high water temperatures. Video made by NOAA researchers shows widespread bleaching in the Florida Keys and they say many of the corals have already died. That’s why saving specimens from the coral farms is important, so they can one day refill the reefs with living corals.

“So each one of these corals is individually tagged so we can track where they came from, their genotypes, so in a couple of months, when the temperatures subside, we should be able to take them back out to nursery, repopulate our nursey and start again,” Lirman said.

McMath says the work is emotional at times.

“It’s so hard when you’re out there seeing the corals that you spent years and years producing and raising suddenly start to bleach, I’m seeing scientists come back from dives in tears, just tears running down their faces, but it’s about focusing on what we can do and not stressing what we can’t control,” McMath said.

They know they can’t save the entire reef tract of South Florida. It’s the future they’re thinking about in this all-hands-on-deck moment, which is why other organizations, including NOAA, Coral Conservation Foundation, Reef Renewal, and Rescue a Reef are also involved with similar projects.

“What’s interesting is some corals are not bleaching and that’s really fascinating to us because we want to look at those corals and figure out what makes them more resilient, stronger and more able to stand up to this thermal threshold that is just waving up the coast,” McMath said.