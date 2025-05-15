‘It's all I had': Neighbors forced out day after grandmother killed in Hollywood fire

Residents have had to pack up and move out after their apartment building was deemed unsafe following a fire that killed a woman and left a teenager and his father fighting for their lives in Hollywood.

The fire started Wednesday in a two-story apartment building at 415 South Ocean Drive, where video captured a corner unit going up in flames.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Firefighters found a fire on the first floor and an injured man in his 40s outside asking for help, according to the city's communications manager and police.

Crews were able to pull a grandmother in her 70s and a young teenager from the home, but the woman did not survive, Hollywood police said. Neighbors watched as the teen received CPR on the ground.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He and his father were then taken to Miami Burn Center, where they remain in critical condition, police said.

By midday Thursday, the entire building, including some of the entry ways, had been vacated and boarded up.

While most of the fire's damage was contained to the corner unit where the fire sparked, the building official said the electrical system is a hazard.

A bright orange notice on doors reads: "UNSAFE BUILDING This building or structure is in actual or immediate danger of failure or collapse, and/or has been found to be a health, windstorm or fire hazard. This building shall be vacated and shall not be occupied."

Joseph Simpson saw the fire, woke up neighbors and managed to escape with his dog and his neighbor's. He said he has lived there for the past year and a half, and now he and others are scrambling to find out where to go.

"Some of us are sleeping in our cars, some of us are trying to find somewhere to go,” he said. “[I'm] trying to figure out where I’m going to go. This is where I lived, it’s all I had.”

Still, he said the community's biggest concern is the young neighbor they saw burned in the fire.

“It’s not about us, we’re alive and well, we'll figure it out, but just to help the kid out," Simpson said. "That’s all.”

The American Red Cross was at the scene assisting families and passing out supply kits.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.