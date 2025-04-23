‘It's at the heart of the gospel': Local priest reflects on immigration legacy of Pope Francis

A local priest is reflecting on the immigration legacy of Pope Francis, and his personal interactions with the pontiff.

In 2015, Pope Francis appointed about 1,000 priests from around the world to be papal missionaries of mercy, bestowing on them the authority to absolve certain sins as they carried out a special mandate to focus on reconciliation.

Missionaries were assigned to travel the world spreading kindness, forgiveness, joy and mercy to everyone they encountered, the Associated Press reported. Some responded by using their newly granted authority from the pope to perform confession and forgiveness of sins basically anywhere at any time. Others took to radio airwaves or retreats to offer messages of joy.

The Rev. Rafael Capo, who is now the Vice President for Mission at St. Thomas University, was one of these priests.

"I was blessed to be appointed to go out to special communities and now in a very special way in my ministry with young people," he said.

Capo met the pontiff many times in Rome, and said the leader of the Catholic Church often made a concerted effort to gather with his papal missionaries of mercy.

"He emphasized how the church is called by scripture, by Jewish and Christian tradition, to welcome the stranger as part of the gospel message," Capo recalled.

From the earliest days of his papacy, defending migrants was a clear priority for Francis. He repeatedly took up the plight of migrants, from bringing asylum-seekers to the Vatican to denouncing the border initiatives of President Donald Trump.

"As Christians we should all be proud of the legacy that Pope Francis left behind, being a fierce advocate, and we hope that his legacy continues with the next pope who will also be for immigrant rights," Ana Maria Hernandez, of the Florida Immigrant Coalition, said.

Capo says the Church's position on immigration is not unique to Francis.

"It's at the heart of the gospel, so the Church will always proclaim that message, no matter which pope reigns in the church," he said.

The pontiff also made a historic trip to the U.S.-Mexico border in 2016 and celebrated mass in Juarez, which was live-streamed at a packed Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

"Positions can be different and politics can be different, but it’s at the heart of the gospel message to welcome the stranger and to be accompanying God's people wherever they are," Capo said.

He said he prays the next pope will be the right one for the right moment in the Catholic Church’s history.