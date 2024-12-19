‘It's been a lot of downs': Crohn's patient faces year of hardship, asks for help

According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 6 million people across the globe have Crohn’s disease.

It’s an autoimmune disease that brings chronic inflammation to any part of a person’s gastrointestinal tract. It causes uncontrollable bowel movements and extreme pain for many.

One man from Miami is among that statistic, and this past year has brought him and his family unimaginable hardship.

“This year has been really rough, it’s been a lot of downs,” Nicolas Garcia said with tears in his eyes.

Nicolas is 31 years old. At the age of 11, he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

“High school I had a pretty big surgery to put an ostomy bag," he said.

Since then, he’s been in and out of hospitals undergoing various surgeries.

He was in remission for roughly five years, and then in November of 2023, he had surgery to remove a hernia.

“He ended up removing some pieces of intestine that looked infected to him, her disease to him and it’s been a struggle since then," Nicolas said.

That surgery took nine hours, but less than 48 hours later, Nicolas had to have an emergency surgery.

After several weeks, it was discovered that Nicolas had an intestinal leak.

Throughout this entire year, he has been trying to fight infections and these leak and drainage issues. This is what has led to a third surgery this November.

It was not smooth sailing.

“A week later, I developed pneumonia, and they had to induce me into a coma, and I was in a coma for five days," Nicolas said.

After what would be his 20th hospital stay this year, he returned home.

That’s where he is today.

Nicolas still has leaks in his intestines and bladder. His wife, Alexis, said that for almost this entire year, he has only been able to have clear liquids, a diet comprised of Gatorade, Jello, water, and an IV drip.

It’s taken a toll on Nicolas, Alexis and their 3-year-old son.

“Nicolas just mentally, physically, emotionally, it’s affected everyone in our family and our close circle, specifically our son,” Alexis said. “Which is the hardest part. He can’t hold him; he can’t play with him. When he’s here he is in pain, so he is in the room away from him, so that’s the hardest thing.”

Because of the time away from the office, Nicolas lost his job this past month.

His family bought their home in July, and his wife is now working two jobs to help keep her family and finances afloat.

And while this year has brought hardship unlike any other, Alexis is hoping their story can be helpful for others in their same position.

“Everything has been a blessing so far and I know that where we are at will hopefully guide us for the future and guide others in our position," she said.

Relatives of the Garcia family are helping to raise money to assist Nicolas and Alexis with the unforeseen costs.

Nicolas hopes it will allow them, amidst his health battles, to focus on what’s important.

“I’m hoping to just get back to a normal life where I don’t have to worry about so many drains, or getting back to playing with my son," Nicolas said, crying. “Going out, meeting with friends or family. But mostly just being able to spend time with my family.”

The family of three wants their Nicolas to get healthier and stronger, and to one day pay the kindness of strangers, forward.

“We just hope that we can be giving back to those too, whether it’s our time, our prayers, our money. Just in so many different ways,” Alexis said.