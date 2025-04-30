Fort Lauderdale

‘It's been bad': Police investigate after man shot, killed in Fort Lauderdale

It happened at around 3:07 a.m., when police and fire rescue responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 1300 block of Northwest 8th Avenue.

By Briana Trujillo and Briana Nespral

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.

There, they found one man who had been shot.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

One man told NBC6 that the house that seemed to be the center of the investigation has had problems before.

The increase in police activity in the past year has made him want to move out of the area where he, his children and grandchildren live.

"I've seen the police and all the crime tape. Roped off the whole neighborhood," he said. "It's been bad. I mean, people have been complaining. It's been bad."

Fort Lauderdale police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the gunfire or a possible suspect should call them immediately.

Fort Lauderdale
