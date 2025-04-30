‘It's been bad': Police investigate after man shot, killed in Fort Lauderdale

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, according to police.

It happened at around 3:07 a.m., when police and fire rescue responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 1300 block of Northwest 8th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

There, they found one man who had been shot.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One man told NBC6 that the house that seemed to be the center of the investigation has had problems before.

The increase in police activity in the past year has made him want to move out of the area where he, his children and grandchildren live.

"I've seen the police and all the crime tape. Roped off the whole neighborhood," he said. "It's been bad. I mean, people have been complaining. It's been bad."

Fort Lauderdale police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information about the gunfire or a possible suspect should call them immediately.