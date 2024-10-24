‘Brickellization': Neighbors worry about big redevelopment of old Sears land

Residents of a Miami neighborhood worry the entire area will be transformed by a new development planned on the lot where a Sears has stood for more than 60 years.

The project in Coral Gate is moving forward under a new Florida law called the Live Local Act. Its purpose is to increase the amount of housing available throughout the state, and therefore lower prices.

But local neighborhoods and government say they have no say in the matter.

Some residents of the quiet neighborhood have lived there all their lives.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"My mom has three sisters. They each have a house in Coral Gate," Pilar Padilla said. "We don’t have to worry about traffic... I raised my children here, my grandchildren and I’m really, really, really worried about the traffic."

Others searched for a long time for a home in a quiet Miami neighborhood.

"We’ve always loved this little nook in Miami right across the street from Coral Gables," Giselle Jordan said. "It’s just really a gem, and we’re really, really worried."

RK Centers plans to build three eight-story buildings with 995 apartments and 55 rental townhouses on the eight-acre site at 3655 Southwest 22nd Street.

It would also include 44,000 square feet of office and retail space, and two garages with about 2,000 parking spots, according to the application filed with the city.

"Essentially, [the Live Local Act] is going to result in the 'Brickellization' of the entire city of Miami if we’re not careful," resident Ralph Rosado said.

Of the apartments, 420 would be at affordable rents pursuant to Live Local Act requirements, which makes them exempt from local zoning restrictions.

"Not only does it automatically up-zone so much of the city, but it also eliminates all public hearing requirements," Rosado said.

City of Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes has been lobbying in Tallahassee to amend the Live Local Act.

The commissioner is presenting a resolution in Thursday's city commission meeting to appeal to the state as a city, and better protect neighborhoods.