‘It's Devastating': Fort Lauderdale Man Who Lost Bakery Dies Due to COVID-19

A Fort Lauderdale man who had lost his bakery business due to economic troubles from the coronavirus pandemic has now lost his life due to COVID-related causes.

Roberto Lagunes started having trouble breathing last month and went to Imperial Point Hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

"It got worse, and worse and worse," said Lagunas' friend Marlon Florez.

Lagunes passed away on July 21st. He was 46 years old.

“We had birthday parties, and family trips (planned),” said Florez.

Florez said that three years ago, Lagunes and his wife used their savings to launch their own business, La Rosa de Guadalupe Bakery.

The store had to close when Florida's coronavirus outbreak prompted shutdowns, and upon reopening, business picked up a little.

But take-out orders weren't enough to keep going for much longer. The family was closed to permanently close the store.

“It’s tough because it’s a working hard family,” said Florez. “They were working all the time, 24/7, trying to raise their kids. It’s devastating.”

Florez is raising money to help Lagunas's wife and two children, who he says are now struggling.