coronavirus

‘It's Devastating': Fort Lauderdale Man Who Lost Bakery Dies Due to COVID-19

Roberto Lagunes, whose La Rosa de Guadalupe Bakery was closed by the pandemic, died after testing positive for the virus

By Derrick Lewis

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Fort Lauderdale man who had lost his bakery business due to economic troubles from the coronavirus pandemic has now lost his life due to COVID-related causes.

Roberto Lagunes started having trouble breathing last month and went to Imperial Point Hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 7 hours ago

South Florida Corrections Officer Dies After Positive Coronavirus Test: Union President

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Marlins Park, Hard Rock Stadium to Give 15-Minute COVID Test Results to Symptomatic, Over 65

"It got worse, and worse and worse," said Lagunas' friend Marlon Florez.

Lagunes passed away on July 21st. He was 46 years old.

“We had birthday parties, and family trips (planned),” said Florez.

Florez said that three years ago, Lagunes and his wife used their savings to launch their own business, La Rosa de Guadalupe Bakery.

The store had to close when Florida's coronavirus outbreak prompted shutdowns, and upon reopening, business picked up a little.

But take-out orders weren't enough to keep going for much longer. The family was closed to permanently close the store.

“It’s tough because it’s a working hard family,” said Florez. “They were working all the time, 24/7, trying to raise their kids. It’s devastating.” 

Florez is raising money to help Lagunas's wife and two children, who he says are now struggling.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFort LauderdaleCOVID-19coronavirus florida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us