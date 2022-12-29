‘It's Even Bigger Than Last Year': Preps Underway For Bayfront Park New Year's Eve Celebration

The countdown to the 2023 Bayfront New Years’ Eve celebration is on. The party promises dancing, a full free concern and food and fun for the whole family.

Miami city leaders, organizers and some of the performers set to take the stage Saturday unveiled the plans to ring in the New Year by the water.

“It’s even bigger than last year. And last year was big,” Miami city commissioner Joe Carollo said. “New York doesn’t even come close. The most artists, groups of singers than any other.”

24 artists will take the stage, including names like Willy Chirino, Amaury Gutierrez and Mafio. The performers hail from locations like Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, South Africa and more.

“Even though the event is free, there’s no expense spared. These artists are a-list artists,” said EngageLive CEO Tony Albelo.

The famous Big Orange will be there too, but for the second year in a row it will be digitized and not the neon version of the past on the InterContinental Hotel.

City officials said it’s a family friendly event and the Miami Police Department will be on hand to provide security.

“This is the marquee event for New Year’s Eve and people are coming to party in Miami, safe,” Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. General admission tickets are free, and organizers said parking will be available at nearby garages.