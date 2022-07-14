‘It's Excruciating': Miami Man Documents Battle With Monkeypox

A Miami man who's spent more than a week in the hospital battling monkeypox is sharing his story in the hopes that others don't have to go through it.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. But those with a more serious outbreak may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Jonathan Araujo describes the illness as both physical and mental, and said it's been tough on him to constantly see the lesions.

"It's defeating, every time you find a new sore or see a new lesion," he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Araujo said he first had symptoms on July 4th, when he had a fever and then chills. He thought it was just a cold but then the bumps started appearing.

As they got bigger in size, Araujo suspected it was more than a cold and went to Jackson Memorial Hospital to get checked out.

He thinks he became infected while at a club when he came in close contact with others.

"Just be aware this is not just a sexually transmitted disease, this is an every day, anybody disease," Araujo said. "Anyone can get it. You can get it any kind of way, touching a table surface I just touched, touching an ATM I just went to."

Araujo is on day 8 of quarantine and is documenting his experience on social media.

"It feels like somebody struck like a match and set fire to my skin when they get bothered or touched," he said. "I've never felt this kind of like dull pain, but then it's excruciating. Like within a split second a jolt of pain and then they itch."

According to the Florida Department of Health, as of Thursday there were 24 confirmed monkeypox cases in Broward and two in Miami-Dade. There are 72 confirmed cases in Florida, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward are offering monkeypox vaccines by appointment, with limited availability and specific criteria.

Click here to book an appointment in Miami-Dade.

Click here to book an appointment in Broward.