‘It's Hard to Explain': Homestead Officer Released From Hospital After Long Battle With COVID-19

Doug Anderson was released with an oxygen tank because his breathing is not at 100 percent and he says he is weak

By Nathalia Ortiz

A police officer from South Florida is thankful to have survived nearly four weeks in the hospital recovering from the coronavirus.

Homestead Police officer Doug Anderson’s family and close friends cheered for him as he came out of West Kendall Baptist Hospital late Thursday night after he spent 27 days recovering from COVID-19. Anderson was released with an oxygen tank because his breathing is not at 100 percent and he says he is weak.

“It was challenging and then I was also sick and…trying to maintain the house and stay separated s that I didn’t give it to the kids,” added his wife, Sarah.

Anderson said he was so happy to see his family again and says he’s not ready yet, but is excited to get back to work. Anderson received convalescent plasma as part of his treatment after a public plea was made for donors.

His wife and two young children were not able to see or hug Anderson for weeks afterward.

“It’s hard to explain,” Anderson said when asked about the emotional impact. “You’re there. You can’t see anyone. It’s difficult and it wears you down.”

Sarah Anderson says she will be paying it forward by donating convalescent plasma Friday and Doug Anderson said he will do the same as soon as he feels stronger.

