It's Heat Season in Miami-Dade. As Temps Rise, NBC6 Meteorologist Explains What to Know

Living in South Florida, we are no strangers to extremely hot temperatures, but that heat is getting more intense and our heat season is getting longer and longer.

The Miami-Dade County heat season is officially here and NBC6 has everything you need to know to plan and stay safe during the hottest months of the year.

When is extreme heat season in Miami-Dade County?

Heat season spans from May 1st through October 31st.

What does heat season mean for Miami-Dade County?

Miami-Dade County is expected to have the highest increase of 100 degree plus heat index days of any county in the entire United States in the coming years.

On average, Miami has 51 more 90 degree plus days per year than it did 50 years ago.

In the county, 34 people die each year on average because of extreme heat and outdoor workers are 35 times more likely to die when we have high temperatures.

What is the Miami-Dade County doing to keep residents safe during extreme heat season?

"Miami-Dade County is known for its risk of sea level rise and hurricanes and has established itself as a leader in addressing these threats through policies and investments in critical infrastructure," said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

In response to the threats, the county is re-introducing the extreme heat action plan, which has three main goals:

Inform, prepare and protect people Cool our homes and emergency facilities Cool our neighborhoods

Informing and preparing residents includes an outreach and education program improving heat warning systems and emergency protocols, protecting outdoor workers and building a capacity for health care workers to identify and respond to heat illnesses more easily.

When it comes to cooling our homes and emergency facilities, this requires improving access to efficient and reliable cooling in homes, and providing a place to cool off in the event of a power outage.

And cooling our neighborhoods means expanding the tree canopy 30% by 2030, improving access to water features and shade structures and cooling surfaces like pavement.

What are mosquito days and what does it have to do with extreme heat season?

If you've noticed more pesky mosquitos outside, it's because it is one of the side effects of all this extra heat.

Climate Central reports that in South Florida from 1979 to 2022, we now have four additional mosquito days each year.

So what is a mosquito day?

Well, in order for it to be considered a mosquito day, you need an average relative humidity of at least 42% all day long. We have that almost all year round and the temperature range below temperature can't drop below 50.

The high temperature can't get above 95 degrees, and again, we are usually right in that sweet spot.

Climate Central looked at 242 locations across the country. About 173 of them have had an increase in mosquitoes since 1979, and the ones that did not have an increase are actually, believe it or not, because they got too hot.

They're above 95 degrees for too long.

The Southeast United States has 218 mosquito days on average, which includes us here in South Florida.

That means 60% of our days are considered mosquito days.

