Fort Lauderdale Air Show wows with ‘breathtaking' performances

It’s an action-packed weekend in South Florida, and you still have a chance to look up and feel the rumble.

The annual Fort Lauderdale Air Show is this weekend and fans are flocking to the beach for a glimpse of the breathtaking performances.

For a decade, the show has been bringing the action, and people from all over the world fly in just to watch beachside.

"It’s my third year in a row from Quebec, Canada," Sandra Lamontagne said. It's her fifth time in total attending.

She said she couldn’t miss seeing the Air Force F22 Raptor demo team.

"The incredible capabilities of that aircraft is just unmatched. The stealth capability. The way it moves around in the sky. It’s just incredible to see," she said.

But the highlight of the 2025 Air Dot Show Tour has to be the fan-favorite, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Miramar High School's Richard Lamarre, Broward's Teacher of the Year, got a chance to fly with the Blue Angels.

They put on a spectacle in the sky, complete with unbelievable aerial maneuvers while flying just 18 inches apart in formation, leaving so many in awe.

But besides the huge crowds, the show is also a major boost for the local economy.

"We expect tens of thousands of people both days. Just by extension, all those people are going to spend money either in restaurants or hotels so it will be a significant impact to the city and the county for that matter," Chris Dirato, the director of public relations for the show, said.

It's a show of power, precision and patriotism.

"It makes you so happy to be here, so happy to be a part of it, so happy to be an American," April Einwalter said. "It truly is just breathtaking."

If you missed the show on Saturday, you still have an opportunity to come on Sunday. Tickets are only sold online here.