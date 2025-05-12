‘It's just unpredictable': South Florida business owner reacts to US-China tariff pause

The world’s two largest economies have announced a temporary tariff relief for the next 90 days, but a South Florida business owner said the tariffs imposed in April have already affected his business.

Last month, Christian Bello told NBC6 his Hialeah Gardens roofing company was facing rising costs on roofing supplies. The problem? His buyers, including big box retailers, refused to adjust their prices, forcing Bello to eat the costs.

Now, Bello said he has temporarily shut down that side of his business, costing him roughly $100,000 a month. This was 80% of his business.

"It’s just unpredictable and for those reasons we decided just to stop all transactions with all big box retailers," said Bello.

On Monday, the U.S. and China announced a 90-day agreement to rollback tariffs established after last month’s "Liberation Day." The U.S. is now lowering its tariffs on China from 145% to 30%. In return, China is reducing tariffs on the U.S. from 125% to 10%.

"We achieved a total reset with China. After productive talks in Geneva, both sides now agreed to reduce the tariffs imposed after April 2nd," President Trump said on Monday.

Economic advisor Ivan Jimenez said this puts America in a good position to negotiate a deal in the future.

"The major critical points that could have harmed the economy long-term have been addressed and dissuaded," said Jimenez. "I think what has been established is that we have put a framework and groundwork that will lend itself to further economic growth."

Still, analysts warn the 90-day rollback doesn’t mean you won’t see price hikes on consumer goods. Higher tariffs are still in place that weren’t in effect earlier this year.