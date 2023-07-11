‘It's like someone took the life out of you': Family of 5 loses home after Fourth of July BBQ fire

A Kendall Lakes family of five is living out of their car and hotels after a fire tore through their home after barbequing on the Fourth of July.

For Eileen Sanchez and her family, life changed in an instant.

"I just never thought in my life I would experience something like this," she told NBC6.

According to Sanchez, the family had barbequed like so many did that day.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She said they left to watch the fireworks in the neighborhood and when they returned to prepare for bed, they heard a boom.

"The curtains went up in fire, the fire goes up to the ceiling and I knew at that point there was nothing I could do," said Felix Sanchez.

From the outside of the Kendall Lakes home, nothing seemed out of the norm, but as you walked into the backyard, shutters covered busted windows, smoke damage crawled along the outside and engulfed the inside kitchen and living areas.

The family lost their home and their pet bird.

"It's just a state of disbelief," Felix said. "It's like someone took the life out of you."

The National Fire Protextion Association cites an average of about 4,200 homes go up in flames caused from natural gas.

Statistics show most of the incidents happen with some type of leak. So what happened here?

"According to the investigation everything was due to our BBQ," Eileen said. "I guess some of the fire slipped through and we had a bag of charcoal and that got on fire and that affected the propane tank."

The Miami-Dade Fire Department advises charcoal bags should be stored away from the grill and away from direct sunlight.

For the Sanchez family, the main goal is to keep some semblance of a routine for their daughters as they try to figure out their next steps and where they'll call home.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family as they try to pick up the pieces and move forward.

If you or your family plan to grill this summer, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Make sure that your grill is placed away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Never grill in covered porches or patios especially if the covering is wood, canvas or other flammable material.

Hot air and flames rise, so nothing combustible should be located directly above the grill.

Make sure the grill is working properly. Check gas grill hoses for cracks, holes and leaks.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in roughly one of every five grill fires, grills have not been cleaned.

If using a charcoal grill, keep charcoal fluid out of reach of children and away from heat sources. Once you're finished grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container.

Dispose of charcoal away from children and pets, and cool it down with a hose.