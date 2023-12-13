‘It's murder to me': Family seeks answers 9 years after Pembroke Pines hit-and-run

Nine years after a bicyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Pembroke Pines, his family is hoping the driver can still be caught.

David Lee Veargis was riding his bike home from work around 4 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2014 but he never made it. He was hit by a driver who took off.

The 58-year-old was heading northbound in the southbound bike lane on University Drive just south of Pines Boulevard when a car coming southbound hit him and kept going.

Since that day his family has been pleading for answers.

"It’s been too long to be a mistake or 'I didn’t mean to do it.' It’s murder to me now," daughter Mona Veargis said Wednesday. "It's been nine years yesterday on the 12th and for me I just need closure. I need this person to come forward and own up to what they did. How can you just live every day and not even have a conscience of what you did?"

It was just after 4AM on 12/12/14, and 58-year-old David Lee Veargis was enjoying an early morning bicycle ride along University Drive. He was traveling northbound in the bike lane when a car suddenly struck him from behind, sending him crashing into the roadway.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said detectives have been searching for clues in the investigation but there aren't many.

"This is the ninth year that David’s family has had to spend the holidays without him," Pembroke Pines Police Maj. Al Xiques said. "The Pembroke Pines Police Department has been investigating this case and we have very few leads. Unfortunately there was no surveillance available in the area and very little evidence. No witnesses."

Veargis' children place flowers every year at his makeshift memorial on the side of the road.

"It could have been their grandmother. It could have been their mom. It could have been their dad. The fact that that person didn’t even stop back to check?" son Aundre Veargis said.

Investigators and family members are hoping someone will finally come forward with information to help them break the case.

"Somebody know something. Somebody saw something. If you had seen something nine years ago, please come forward and give a tip or something," son Ocky Veargis said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.