Florida Keys

‘It's my birthday today!' Hialeah man screamed while exposing himself: Sheriff

Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel, 34, was arrested Monday on an indecent exposure charge, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said

By Brian Hamacher

File image of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle
NBC6

A Hialeah man who screamed "it's my birthday today!" while exposing himself at a Florida Keys resort was arrested, authorities said.

Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel, 34, was arrested Monday on an indecent exposure charge, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The alleged incident happened back on Aug. 20 at the Playa Resort & Spa on Key Largo.

Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Witnesses reported seeing a nude man, later identified as Rodriguez Coipel, expose and touch himself in a hot tub in view of a female employee, the sheriff's office said.

When a male exployee confronted Rodriguez Coipel, he reportedly screamed, "it's my birthday today!" and fled the resort on foot, officials said.

It was later learned he got in a vehicle and drove back to Miami-Dade.

Local

Miramar 4 hours ago

Man climbs on top of ambulance in Miramar, refuses to come down

Shakira 6 hours ago

Spain charges Shakira with tax evasion for a second time and demands more than $7 million

Deputies were able to confirm that Aug. 20 is Rodriguez Coipel's birthday, and witnesses identified him as the nude suspect.

A warrnt was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody and booked into jail on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysMiami-Dade CountyHialeahKey Largo
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us