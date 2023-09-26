‘It's my birthday today!' Hialeah man screamed while exposing himself: Sheriff

A Hialeah man who screamed "it's my birthday today!" while exposing himself at a Florida Keys resort was arrested, authorities said.

Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel, 34, was arrested Monday on an indecent exposure charge, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The alleged incident happened back on Aug. 20 at the Playa Resort & Spa on Key Largo.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel

Witnesses reported seeing a nude man, later identified as Rodriguez Coipel, expose and touch himself in a hot tub in view of a female employee, the sheriff's office said.

When a male exployee confronted Rodriguez Coipel, he reportedly screamed, "it's my birthday today!" and fled the resort on foot, officials said.

It was later learned he got in a vehicle and drove back to Miami-Dade.

Deputies were able to confirm that Aug. 20 is Rodriguez Coipel's birthday, and witnesses identified him as the nude suspect.

A warrnt was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody and booked into jail on Monday.