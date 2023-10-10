‘It's my duty to be here': South Florida families involved in Israel war effort

The war between Israel and Hamas will not be quick.

Israel’s objective of eliminating the terrorist organization will take time and boots on the ground, which means soldiers like Shuli Klein.

“This is real stuff, this is real stuff, and I think all of us try to put on the best face, but all of us have a sense of anxiety and fear,” said Rabbi Fred Klein, Shuli’s father.

She went to Israel during a gap year and stayed, enlisted in the Israel Defense Force, and just got called up to active duty.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I speak for many parents of lone soldiers, lone soldiers are people that decide to move to Israel and serve in the army, that we feel immense sense of pride, but we’re all, as a group of parents, always thinking about them, where are they, where are they stationed right now, not always do we know where they are, and we pray for all their safety,” said Rabbi Klein, who works for the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

“We’re here on the front lines, we’re where the conflict is,” Noy Leyb told us in a Zoom interview from a military base in Israel.

Leyb is a dual American-Israeli citizen. He’s 32, lives in New York City now, and rushed back to rejoin his elite paratrooper unit as soon as he saw the Hamas carnage on television.

“What we’re seeing right now is a horror movie, and the army is what’s meant to fight wars against terrorists,” Leyb said. “I feel like it’s my duty to be here, just like it is for many other soldiers, and we’re gonna continue to be here until it’s done.”

I asked him if he’s scared.

“Yeah, scared, nervous, happy, excited, don’t want to be here, like, last week I was in the city enjoying myself, I’m scared, yeah, I’m not gonna lie, but sometimes you have to face our fears,” Leyb responded.

“I’ve been crying nonstop anyway,” might describe the mood of many in South Florida. In this case, the words were uttered by Hallandale Beach city commissioner Michelle Lazarow.

Speaking via Zoom from Italy, Lazarow told us she has a close friend who, like Leyb, went back to Israel to fight against Hamas.

“We had a trip scheduled in November and he said listen, I’m really sorry, but I’m going to stay and volunteer for the IDF,” Lazarow said.

It turns out, her friend’s former girlfriend is missing. Bar Tomer is presumed either murdered or kidnapped by Hamas.

“It breaks my heart, especially when I see the pictures of him and her and they’re together, and the picture is taken in Wynwood, so she’s in the states at one time with him,” Lazarow said.

Bar Tomer’s family in Israel has been posting on social media, hoping someone will have information on her fate.

I asked Leyb if he felt heartened that so many countries have expressed solidarity with Israel during this incredibly trying time. He said yes, but on the other hand, Leyb says he’s discouraged by the hate messages on his Instagram page.