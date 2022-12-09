‘It's Not Fair': Family Wants Answers After Grandmother Killed in Miami Gardens Crash

Family members are demanding answers after a woman who was in a medical transport van was killed in a rollover crash in Miami Gardens this week.

Sharon Small, 58, was killed in the crash that happened around 5 a.m. Monday

Small was in medical transport van that crashed in the area of Northwest 207th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

"I still can’t believe it," grandson Andre Prophete told NBC 6 Thursday. "I got a phone call in the morning from my auntie and she was screaming, telling me my grandmother was dead."

Miami Gardens Police officials said a blue Subaru was speeding when it collided with the transport van, with the impact causing the van to rollover.

The driver was rushed to the hospital but Small died at the scene.

Family members said Small suffered from kidney failure and was on her way to dialysis treatment.

"She was always there for me. She would never miss my football games," Prophete said. "She was the foundation of the family."

Phophete said the past few days have been devastating for his family.

"A good person, a kind heart person, a loving person," Prophete said of his grandmother. "Always doing things for everybody, wouldn’t think about herself. Would always think about other people first."

Police are investigating the crash but haven't said if the Subaru driver will face charges.

Prophete said the family wants justice.

"It’s not fair. It’s not fair," he said.