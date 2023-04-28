‘It's Not Fair': Father Says Teen Who Threatened to Stab His Son Is Back at School

A Coral Springs teen who was arrested and charged this week for allegedly threatening to attack and stab another student is already back at school, and the victim's father is telling NBC6 he should have been expelled.

Jeremy Byrd, 18, is facing one count of a written threat to kill or do bodily harm after allegedly making threats against another student on social media. A judge released the teen without setting a bond and issued him to stay away from the alleged victim.

"It's not fair, we should be afforded every right and we should be comfortable safe and secure in our own school," the victim's father said.

A teen was arrested for allegedly threatening to stab another student. NBC6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim's father, who didn't want to be named, told NBC6 Friday that he felt concerned, upset and powerless that Byrd is back on campus even after getting arrested and charged, and accused Broward County Public Schools of putting his son in more danger.

"Yes, he is back at school, and my son, who was the victim, has seen him several times since he returned to school," he said. "This young man was arrested, actually threatened to do harm to my son with a school-owned object on school property, and he's back in school like nothing has happened."

Police said Byrd sent messages that he was armed with a knife with the intention of stabbing a student on campus. Byrd also allegedly sent a disappearing picture of himself holding a knife on campus in pottery class.

"We’re trying to keep him level-headed," the father said. "We’re 2-3 weeks from graduation. We’re trying to make sure that he's walking and having a good time."

The victim’s father is also upset that the district didn’t expel Byrd and that the district asked if he wanted to relocate his son instead.

"But that puts all the onus on us to relocate our son to transfer him, have transportation for him," he said. "He should be the one that's moved."

Broward Schools said in a statement to NBC6 Friday, saying in part, “Safety and security are always the highest priorities for our schools and district. The school is continuing to follow school board policies and protocols. Due to student privacy laws, we are not able to provide additional information."

The district said it is required by law to offer victims relocation.