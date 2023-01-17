‘It's Not Fair': Hialeah Condo Owners Upset Over Assessment Fee

Many El Pueblo de Vera condos owners in Hialeah told NBC 6 they’re facing a huge financial burden as a result of a special assessment.

The condo association's secretary, Juan Gomez, says the roofs of the three buildings are in desperate need of repairs.

“It’s an emergency situation. It’s a situation, really bad that we have here. And we cannot wait any longer,” Gomez said.

Residents shared a letter they received from the condo association that said it would cost about $675,000 to make roof repairs. It also said the association would begin collecting assessments on Jan. 31 in the amount of $4,687.50, and that the owners could make payments over a four-month period.

Condo owners told NBC 6 they feel blindsided by the costs, and fear what the future may hold for owners who are elderly and on a limited income.

“I only make a thousand per month,” said one condo owner in Spanish, fearing how he would be able to come up with the money.

Owners say many of the people who call the condos home are elderly or have limited income.

“It’s not fair," a woman said in Spanish.

In December, Miami-Dade County announced a program to help out condo owners in need with special assessment costs saying qualifying owners making less than 140% of median income can get up to $50,000 as a no-interest loan.

Gomez says the association has been clear in its messaging about what it would take to fix the roof.