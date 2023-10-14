‘It's Our Family'; Israeli Reserve Soldiers Fly From Miami to Tel Aviv to Fight in War

Dozens of Israeli Reserve soldiers and volunteers packed their bags and boarded a plane from Miami to Tel Aviv Saturday night to fight in the Israel-Hamas war.

NBC6 was there as they said their goodbyes to family and friends.

There was a sense of unity and pride in the terminal Saturday night and at times, there was singing and clapping for those heading overseas.

Pesach Gewirtz says his roommate and a few of his friends are heading overseas. Not only is he giving them moral support, he and others are sending them off with things they need to survive, such as battery packs and water.

"Whatever we can to l spirits and give out physical and emotional aid,” Gewirtz said.

Seth Goldgrab sent off two of his good friends.

"We love you,” Goldgrab said. “You guys are doing God's work. Come home soon. Come home safe."

For the friends and family members who can't go, they'll continue to pray and stand in solidarity for Israel.

"There’s a sense of unity and a sense of love and a longing for peace,” Gewirtz said. "It’s our family it’s our people and it's for a greater cause."

The flight to Tel Aviv was scheduled to leave MIA at 11:30 p.m.