‘It's our Super Bowl': Behind the scenes of Amazon warehouse on Prime Day

Prime Day is here, and inside Amazon’s SFL2 warehouse in Hialeah, you can tell.

The 250,000 square foot facility is the same-day fulfillment center serving Miami-Dade county capable of processing 30,000 packages a day. A similar center serves Broward in Tamarac.

Customers can receive their products in as little as a few hours - from tap to doorstep.

“We’re super fast,” said Amazon site leader Riley Knott, admitting he barely slept last night. “It’s our Super Bowl."

Prime Day lasts two days, July 11th and 12th, with deals changing every 30 minutes. New deals become available on July 12th.

Prime Day is ON! See me now for an inside look at how it works @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/aehO6fzthP — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) July 11, 2023

"It’s Christmas in July here," said Amazon Spokesman Owen Torres.

Some of the deepest discounts are on Amazon electronics with up to 75% off, Torres told NBC6.

Robots roll shelves of products up to crew members who select a purchased item, then send it for packaging. Once in a package, the product hits the conveyor belt, and heads for sorting.

Crews and products then move quickly to ensure the correct labels are placed on each package.

“The right package has got to go into the right carts to be on the right road code for the specific customer. If we mess that up, we mess the customer experience up and that’s a big no-no for Amazon," said Area Manager, Damion Powell.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” said Rafael Montilla Morales, who works in the sortation department. “But I love my job.”