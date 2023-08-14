‘It's painful': Thieves steal $1M worth of jewelry, cash from Miami-Dade business

Surveillance cameras were rolling when thieves broke into a southwest Miami-Dade jewelry store and stole around $1 million worth of jewelry and cash.

The burglary happened at around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Ernie and The Cat on Coral Way. Miami-Dade Police confirmed they received a call of the theft later that morning and said detectives were reviewing the surveillance video.

The owner, who did not want to appear on camera, told NBC6 that burglars got in through the ceiling of a business next door, disconnected the alarm, then broke in.

Surveillance video showed one of the suspects kneeling down inside the bathroom of the business.

"They were here for, I would say, maybe two or three hours at least. They worked from the inside out," the owner said. "It’s painful for my family and for me and the people that work with me, the people that I owe money to. It’s painful."

The owner said that he did not have property insurance.