‘It's Sad': Pompano Beach Residents React to Kodak Black's Trespassing Arrest

Residents in Pompano Beach were outraged over the recent arrest of rapper Kodak Black, who authorities took into custody over the weekend and charged with trespassing.

According to court documents, Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded Saturday morning to a ShotSpotter alert at a public housing complex near 10th Drive.

A responding officer recognized the rapper and knew that Black — whose real name is Bill Kapri — had a cease and desist order from the Pompano Beach Housing Authority.

“He wasn’t doing nothing," resident Pat Celange said. "He pulled up, gave his gifts, and they came around the corner."

"The SWAT team just came and said, 'you’re being arrested for trespassing,'" said resident Kendra Johnson.

Residents at the complex — which is where the rapper grew up — were outraged and believe the ShotSpotter system was set off by mistake.

"After the celebration, any neighborhood, you’re gonna hear fireworks," Mario Alexander said.

Black is known for giving back to the community where he grew up. But in September, he was issued a cease and desist letter by the housing authority after he donated A/C units to residents.

At the time housing officials said while the gesture was generous, they had a responsibility to ensure the units met “standard safety guidelines” to avoid “risk or harm to residents." They also said the rapper was shooting unauthorized music videos and cited noise and crowding concerns.

“It’s sad man, cause he does a lot for the community," resident Junior Jean Baptiste said. “He’s giving a lot of kids motivation. Kids are trying to make it out. That’s crazy”

An attorney for the rapper said he couldn't speak on camera but wrote on social media that Black has given back to his community, paid people's credit card debts, paid for the funeral of a fallen officer as well as the college costs of children of fallen law enforcement agents, adding, “It's never enough."

NBC 6 reached out to BSO about the arrest but has not heard back.

Black has sold over 30 million singles and has had several multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles, including “Zeze,” “No Flockin’” and “Roll in Peace.”