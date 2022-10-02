‘It's Survival Mode': Fort Myers Residents Face Tough Road to Recovery





In areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian residents were facing a massive clean up Sunday - with no power and for some a shortage of supplies.

“It’s survival mode right now," said Matthew Simonson, who rode out the harrowing storm on a boat.

The aftermath of Ian presents new challenges as survivors try to move forward.

"I really hope people don’t see that as, let’s go steal something. It’s sickening to my stomach that I’ve had stuff stolen from my marina already," said Alex Butsky a volunteer from Naples. “It takes a toll on you."

But amid the troubles, a reminder of the strong spirit that stands.

"That’s the first time I saw the flag. The guys must have found it," said an emotional Michelle McQuinn, the owner of Pontoon Boat Tours. "We’re Fort Myers Beach strong.”

John Banyas hunkered down up north, where the storm was initially headed, only to have the Fort Myers Beach location of his Cortez Seafood business destroyed when the hurricane made landfall. It was of the only two remaining commercial fish processing plants in town.

"I feel for everybody around here and that’s why I brought my truck down here," Cortez said. "I got a truckload of ice and a squished fish house."

The outpouring of support is getting the community through.

" I try to help out. I'm no hero," Matt Vanhart, a volunteer from Georgia among the many hundreds who have descended on the area said.

"It’s a lot but we’ll be back," McQuinn said.