‘It's time for change': Flight attendants at FLL push for higher wages

Flight attendants at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were among the workers across the country who spoke out Tuesday demanding changes to their industry.

Dozens of flight attendants demonstrated outside of FLL as well as outside of Terminal 1, raising signs with messages "Corporate greed doesn't fly," and "1,931 days without a contract."

“We have flight attendants like new hires that can’t even afford rent," said Kristin Smith, the vice president of the Association of Flight Attendants Council 22. "We spend the most time with our passengers and we’re the ones that make that lasting impression and we deserve to be compensated for it."

These protests were done in 30 cities across the country as part of the Worldwide Flight Attendant Day of Action. Close to 100,000 flight attendants across three different unions are fighting for improvements like better wages, working conditions and benefits while in union contract negotiations.

“We’re bringing awareness to corporate greed," said Satin Fye, a flight attendant with Southwest Airlines. "We have been in contract negotiations for just about five years now. We are asking for quality of life improvements at this time for our flight attendants that meets not just industry standards, but above industry standards."

Smith said flight attendants are seeking an "industry leading contract."

"United Airlines flight attendants have been without a contract for two years, five months and 15 days today," she said. "And it’s about time."

Some of the airlines affected include flight attendants from American Airlines, United, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Air Wisconsin and more.

“It’s time for our contract, it’s time for change. It’s time to get a raise. We deserve it. We work hard for it. We save lives and we risk our lives every day," said Anya Marte, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant.