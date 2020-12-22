Ivanka Trump Takes Part in South Florida Food Distribution Ahead of Christmas

The holiday season got an Oval Office feel on Tuesday when one of President Donald Trump's most trusted advisors - his daughter Ivanka - made a stop in Miami-Dade to help in a family food box giveaway.

Ivanka Trump took part in the event at the King Jesus International Ministry, participating in the distribution of boxes to families in need during the holidays, something amplified during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Before arriving in South Florida, Trump spent Monday stumping with Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler outside a pub in Milton, a wealthy suburb north of Atlanta. She implored voters to send Republicans back to the Senate ahead of January 5th's special election for both seats in the state.

The church was thrust into the national spotlight in late December 2019 when it hosted an event for President Trump in which Pastor Guillermo Maldonado was forced to guarantee that parishioners who entered the U.S. illegally wouldn't risk deportation by attending.

“I ask you: Do you think I would do something where I would endanger my people? I’m not that dumb,” Maldonado told parishioners last December 29th.

It could also be a trip to the future home for Trump and her husband, advisor Jared Kushner, once President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20th. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported earlier in December had purchased a home on the exclusive Indian Creek Island near Miami.