Jackson Health CEO Announces New Eligibility for COVID Vaccine Doses

At a Miami-Dade County commission meeting Tuesday, Jackson Health System President & CEO Carlos Migoya announced that the hospital is expanding its COVID vaccination criteria to include new categories.

Among those who qualify are:

Sworn law-enforcement officers age 50 and older, who must show a badge or department ID

Firefighters age 50 and older, who must show a badge or department ID

School-site personnel age 50 and older working at K-12 schools, who must show school ID

Anyone age 50 and older with a signed doctor’s note on the physician’s letterhead or prescription pad, listing the patient’s name, any specific high-risk condition for which the patient is being treated, and a recommendation that the patient be vaccinated.

The changes come as Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his latest executive orders along with feedback from medical staff, patients, and community stakeholders.

In addition to this expanded age group, Jackson will continue vaccinating any Florida resident age 65 and older.

Jackson will also open its online appointment scheduling portal Tuesday. Florida residents age 50 and older, who meet the new criteria, can obtain an appointment via the portal for appointments on Wednesday, March 3.

Jackson will continue to update the public on appointment availability via Twitter and Instagram: @JacksonHealth.



In addition to opening their online platform for the public to make appointments, Jackson Health is also working directly with several police departments, fire departments, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools to assist them in signing up their employees who now qualify under the new vaccine criteria.