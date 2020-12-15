Jackson Health in Miami Receives Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

The first doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Jackson Health System in Miami Tuesday, hospital officials said.

The initial shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was immediately placed into super cold freezers. A group of healthcare workers at the hospital system were expected to receive the vaccine later Tuesday.

Jackson Health's initial share of the vaccine arrived a days after three other hospital systems - Memorial Regional in Broward, UF Health in Jacksonville and Tampa General - received their first doses. Advent Health in Orlando was also receiving a vaccine shipment on Tuesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would have about 100,000 doses of the vaccine by Tuesday. CVS and Walgreens pharmacies in the state will also receive 60,000 doses to distribute at long-term care facilities.

Because the Pfizer shot requires two rounds, the people getting the vaccines now will get a second shot in about three weeks.

DeSantis expects to receive some 365,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, after the FDA's emergency approval of that inoculation. Over the next two months, vaccine priority will be given to health care workers, employees at long-term care facilities, and residents of those facilities. In February and beyond, DeSantis added, the vaccine will become available for high risk people and the general public.