Jackson Health official arrested for allegedly taking bribes for construction contracts

A Jackson Health System (JHS) employee was arrested for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for construction contracts, the state attorney’s office announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Former Associate Director of Engineering Heriberto Martinez, 36, faces one count of unlawful compensation for accepting cash, football game tickets and airline tickets for travel with the vendor that was bidding for projects.

The vendor involved is Theodoros Xidis, an arrest warrant for Martinez details. Xidis is a Miami-Dade County approved vendor who specializes in general construction and is the title manager of 11 active companies and eight inactive companies. He also manages two companies registered to his employees.

Martinez was in charge of choosing vendors to carry out smaller construction projects within JHS and executing the actual contracts, officials said.

The bribery scheme was discovered after an “audit of his contract procurement activities aroused serious concerns,” the news release reads.

Heriberto Martinez, 36

According to an investigation involving Miami-Dade police and prosecutors from the state attorney’s office, Martinez would allegedly let Xidis know about a contract opening so they could “submit multiple bids to Martinez from the various so-called ‘independent’ businesses that the vendor owned/operated, all bidding for the same contract. This approach helped ensure that the vendor would be awarded the contract.”

Text messages in Martinez's arrest warrant show him and Xidis discussing bids.

For instance, on May 3, 2021 Martinez allegedly texted Xidis, "Need a quote for the [Surgical Intensive Care Unit A] from [JAA Flooring, LLC]." Later, "Need it ASAP." "Quote Malaka you're going to miss the cutoff," another text reads.

Later that month, Martinez and Xidis also went back and forth in text messages about which company should place the bids.

During 2020 and 2021, Martinez received large cash deposits on at least 19 occasions totaling $65,610, the state attorney’s office reported.

Xidis is cooperating with criminal investigators, according to the state's attorney's office. It was not immediately clear if he would be facing charges.

“The actions of this former Jackson employee undermine our commitment to being good stewards of public dollars. We have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of egregious misconduct,” JHS CEO and President Carlos A. Migoya said.

Migoya added that the fact that the audit process detected the irregularity “is a testament to the strong controls we have in place to ensure that our team members are upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

“It is sadly disappointing to see that there are still public employees, who while working in their governmental positions, feel entitled to alleged bribes and gifts from vendors,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said. “These alleged gifts ultimately come from the pockets of Miami-Dade County taxpayers. Such actions are not mistakes or errors in judgment, they are crimes.”