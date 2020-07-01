Jackson Health Pausing Non-Emergency Surgeries Amid Increase in COVID Hospitalizations

Jackson Health System is pausing non-emergency and elective surgeries and will be moving some patients to a COVID-only facility as the South Florida hospital system continues to see an increase in coronavirus patients, officials said.

In a statement Wednesday, Jackson Health System said it will begin limiting inpatient surgeries and procedures to emergency and urgent cases only beginning on July 6 due to the "steady increase" in COVID-19 patients.

"Our clinical leadership has been working diligently throughout this pandemic to ensure that safety of our patients and employees is paramount," the statement read.

Speaking with Miami-Dade County commissioners Wednesday, Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya said COVID patients and ICU usage has doubled over the past two weeks at the hospital system, one of the largest in the state, as cases have continued to increase in the county.

Migoya said about one third of patients testing positive for COVID-19 have arrived at the hospitals for other emergencies.

Officials from Baptist Health also said that they are pausing procedures that require an overnight stay, and said same-day surgeries are still taking place.

Meanwhile, the former Pan American Hospital building in Miami-Dade was reopening Wednesday as a 120-bed facility to treat only coronavirus patients. About 90 patients were expected to be moved there in the coming days with about 30 coming from Jackson Health.