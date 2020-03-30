coronavirus

Jackson Health System CEO Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital system said Monday.

In a statement, Migoya said he was in self-isolation after positive test, which he received last week.

"I have had no symptoms of any kind but was tested at the direction of our physician leaders based upon positive cases to whom I was exposed," the statement read. "I chose to keep this private because I did not want to take any focus away from the nurses, doctors, technicians, environmental workers food-service staff and others who are putting themselves on the front lines of this crisis every day in order to serve our patients."

On Monday, Jackson Health said they were treating 67 patients for COVID-19, 13 more cases since Sunday.

